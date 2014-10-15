Dozens camping out for free food at new Holland Chick-Fil-A - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dozens camping out for free food at new Holland Chick-Fil-A

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Toledo residents have begun lining up Wednesday at the new Holland Chick-Fil-A near Airport and McCord for a chance to win a year's supply of free food.

The restaurant doesn't actually open until Thursday at 6 AM, but the first 100 people in line will be rewarded with 52 vouchers for free meals.

As of 6:30 AM, 40 people had already begun camping out, leaving 60 spots still available.

Early birds already in line will have to remain on the property until the store opens Thursday in order to receive the vouchers.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly