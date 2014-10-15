Overnight robbery at south Toledo carryout - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Overnight robbery at south Toledo carryout

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) - Police are searching for a man they say robbed a south Toledo Stop and Go on Arlington and Woodsdale.

Police tell us the man came into the store and acted like he was buying a 2-liter.  When he noticed no one else was in the store, he walked around the counter and told the clerk he was on heroin and needed money.

The suspect reportedly grabbed $50 from the register and stole the clerk's wallet.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male in his late 50's or early 60's.

