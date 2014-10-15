Overnight robbery at south Toledo carryout

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police are searching for a man they say robbed a south Toledo Stop and Go on Arlington and Woodsdale.Police tell us the man came into the store and acted like he was buying a 2-liter. When he noticed no one else was in the store, he walked around the counter and told the clerk he was on heroin and needed money.The suspect reportedly grabbed $50 from the register and stole the clerk's wallet.Police say the suspect is described as a white male in his late 50's or early 60's.

Follow Toledo News Now:





Download our app here.



Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.



