Restaurant Ratings Report: A Little Caesar's tops the list with more than two dozen violations

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Little Caesar's on South Byrne Road in Toledo had 29 violations, including pizza ingredients found stored in dirty containers, food not held at the proper temperature and gnats and flies everywhere.Beirut restaurant in Toledo had 10 violations. The ethnic restaurant was busted for not protecting food items from contamination, food was found not properly date-marked and there was no soap at the hand washing sink.The Community Variety store on Ashland Avenue in Toledo had nine violations with food not properly date-marked, protected from contamination and held in proper temperature.There were eight violations for Jill's On The River on Miami Street in Toledo where sanitizer didn't meet requirements, buildup was found in the ice machine and on the can opener and there was no soap or paper towels at the hand washing sink.If you are in the mood for some Mexican food El Tipico on South Ave in south Toledo got a thumbs up with no violations and was said to be well maintained.J-Cups Pizza on West Alexis also passed inspection without violations. The health inspector observed good hand washing practices.