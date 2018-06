EDITORIAL: First 'Ballroom Blitz' event to raise money for non-profit '1-Heart'

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

1-Heart is a new local non-profit organization started by Dr. Ameer Kabour.Dr. Kabour is a prominent interventional cardiologist who has become synonymous with the phrase “Time waits for no one.”Dr. Kabour started 1-Heart with the sole purpose of serving needy patients in our area. All net dollars raised by 1-Heart remain in northwest Ohio.On Saturday, October 25, 1-Heart launches its initial “Ballroom Blitz” event at the Stranahan Great Hall. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and features dinner, dancing, and a wine grab.For ticket information you can dial 419- 251-6183 or go to 1-Heart.org The first annual Ballroom Blitz will be hosted by Toledo News Now sports anchor Dan Cummins. If you are looking for a nice evening with a worthwhile benefit, please consider attending. When it comes to helping others, as Dr. Kabour says, “Time waits for no one.”See you there!