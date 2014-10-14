EDITORIAL: First 'Ballroom Blitz' event to raise money for non-p - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

EDITORIAL: First 'Ballroom Blitz' event to raise money for non-profit '1-Heart'

(Toledo News Now) - 1-Heart is a new local non-profit organization started by Dr. Ameer Kabour.

Dr. Kabour is a prominent interventional cardiologist who has become synonymous with the phrase “Time waits for no one.”

Dr. Kabour started 1-Heart with the sole purpose of serving needy patients in our area. All net dollars raised by 1-Heart remain in northwest Ohio.

On Saturday, October 25, 1-Heart launches its initial “Ballroom Blitz” event at the Stranahan Great Hall. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. and features dinner, dancing, and a wine grab.

For ticket information you can dial 419- 251-6183 or go to 1-Heart.org.

The first annual Ballroom Blitz will be hosted by Toledo News Now sports anchor Dan Cummins. If you are looking for a nice evening with a worthwhile benefit, please consider attending. When it comes to helping others, as Dr. Kabour says, “Time waits for no one.”

See you there!

