Walls coming down at abandoned Clarion Hotel

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Demolition crews are making progress at the site of the former Clarion Hotel.Workers are now in the phase of processing some of the material. They're taking the metal off-site to be recycled, as well as removing demolition debris like drywall and old furniture. They are pulling down walls to take the building down floor by floor.David Loo, owner of the Golden Lilly Chinese restaurant on Reynolds Road says it's nice to see progress with the building that has been vacant since 2009. He says once it comes down, he wants to see something else at the site.“First it will bring more traffic, hopefully another business, and it will bring more people to this part of the city,” Loo said.The top floor should be demolished by Thursday, and workers will make their way down from there. There is currently no set date for when the demolition will be complete.





