City Council discuss securing the old Med Corp property for possible Jeep plant expansion

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Tuesday Toledo's City Council discussed securing the old Med Corp property on Stickney Avenue.This property is an important part of Toledo and the city wants to secure the land in hopes of expanding Toledo's Jeep plant.The company that currently owns the land is in bankruptcy but the price for the plot is skyrocketing.Councilman Rob Ludeman says there is not a big rush to have the securing of the property passed but they do want Chrysler to know the city wants to be a partner in the possible expansion and help move things along.According to Ludeman the city is also looking to purchasing other property along Stickney, including textile leather. The city currently owns property in that general area and securing more land would allow for expansion.The three parcels of land total to about 50 acres and although council members are unable to confirm a specific dollar amount the cost of the land could be up to $6.2 million.“If we're expanding it beyond the Med Corp property then we'll have to look at what the dollars and cents are, but again I can't talk too much about the details of it at this point in time,” said Ludeman.City council is expected to vote on securing the properties in a few weeks.