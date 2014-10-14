BGSU's Rally Cap Sports event kicks off Sunday

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Rally Cap Sports, a program aimed at giving children with developmental disabilities an opportunity to play, kicks off this weekend at Bowling Green State University.The program was started by BGSU alumni Paul Hooker who now lives in New Jersey. His goal is to take the program to universities all across the country.Hooker spoke with the School of Business at BGSU about bringing the program here and now with the help of some student volunteers it is taking off.BGSU student Luke Sims is heading up the program kickoff this weekend. He says this is a great opportunity for kids and young adults with disabilities to play the sports they want to play."We see a need in the community, we want to meet that need, and again, Rally Cap Sports is less about sports accolades, gold medals, or ribbons or anything like that, it's more about social integration," said Sims.Rally Cap Sports kicks off on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. After that a four week soccer session will begin,

It is not too late for parents to get their kids signed up. To register for Sunday's event click here.



Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.



