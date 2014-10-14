Fuel spill in Defiance County being cleaned up

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

The cleanup continues in Defiance following a fuel spill from the engine of a train that occurred at the railroad tracks near Krause Road and County Road 424.Emergency management officials say 3,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled. Now their main concern is Stevens Creek, which is only about a mile away and leads to the Maumee River.The spill was discovered early Monday morning around 1 a.m. Defiance Emergency Management Director Julie Rittenhouse says in addition to the cleanup a special material has been placed at two nearby locations to absorb the diesel.“The train had been sitting there stationary from what I was told,” said Rittenhouse. “When the new crew arrived on scene they noticed an odor and notified CSX right away.”Rittenhouse says there are no concerns for the nearby residents, businesses or creek and everything is under control.“They're removing all the contaminated soil and they will end up back filling along the ditch bank,” said Rittenhouse.Cleanup of this diesel fuel spill is expected to be finished by the end of the week. At this time it's not known how this spill occurred. CSX railroad officials could not be reached for comment.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.