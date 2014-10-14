Fifth Third Field preparing for the first Winterfest

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The outdoor ice rink at Fifth Third Field will soon take center stage. Crews have begun tearing up the turf in preparation for the first ever Winterfest.

Around 1,100 yards of material are being ripped out to allow the hockey rink to be installed.

Sports Turf Manager Jake Tyler says this is all part of a major transformation that has to happen fast.

“This is about a four and a half week time period is what we have to kind of get this job done,” said Tyler. “We want to get it done before the real cold weather settles in, so we have time to get the root zone and the medium and everything to settle in really well before we start getting any kind of freezing and thawing.”

All of this to prepare for the Winterfest, a ten day celebration of winter that will include two outdoor hockey games at Fifth Third Field.

The renovations started two weeks ago. The field should be ready by the end of October. There have been no setbacks to construction so far.

The games are scheduled for December 27 when the Walleye take on the Kalamazoo Wings and January 3 when the Walleye take on the Fort Wayne Komets. Tickets are still on sale. For ticket information click here.

Follow Toledo News Now:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

