Fifth Third Field preparing for the first Winterfest

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The outdoor ice rink at Fifth Third Field will soon take center stage. Crews have begun tearing up the turf in preparation for the first ever Winterfest. 

Around 1,100 yards of material are being ripped out to allow the hockey rink to be installed. 

Sports Turf Manager Jake Tyler says this is all part of a major transformation that has to happen fast. 

“This is about a four and a half week time period is what we have to kind of get this job done,” said Tyler. “We want to get it done before the real cold weather settles in, so we have time to get the root zone and the medium and everything to settle in really well before we start getting any kind of freezing and thawing.”

All of this to prepare for the Winterfest, a ten day celebration of winter that will include two outdoor hockey games at Fifth Third Field. 

The renovations started two weeks ago. The field should be ready by the end of October. There have been no setbacks to construction so far. 

The games are scheduled for December 27 when the Walleye take on the Kalamazoo Wings and January 3 when the Walleye take on the Fort Wayne Komets. Tickets are still on sale. For ticket information click here.

