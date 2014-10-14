Trial dates set for drug charges of Abou-Arab father and son - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Trial dates set for drug charges of Abou-Arab father and son

 A man accused of selling synthetic marijuana was in court Tuesday morning where he entered not guilty pleas on all drug charges.

Omar Abou-Arab and his father Ray are accused of selling a form of synthetic marijuana from the carry-out they own.

A pre-trial has been set for October 27 for Omar, who was handcuffed and booked Tuesday.

Ray Abou-Arab, who is also facing charges for setting a fire that killed two Toledo firefighters in January, did not appear in court.  The trial for his drug charges has been set for November 4.

The attorneys also requested to separate the father and son's cases.  The two will not stand trial together.


