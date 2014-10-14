Construction worker struck by semi in September crash dies

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A construction worker who was badly injured after being struck by a semi on the Anthony Wayne Trail last month has died from his injuries.

The Coroner's Office says it could be several days before autopsy results for Brad Griffitt, of Holland, are available.

Griffitt was one of three workers hurt when a tanker truck hit a second truck, pushing the second vehicle into the workers.

Maumee Police say the road workers were beginning the first day of a project around 3 A.M. on September 19 when they were hit. Franco J. Garcia, 54, of Perrysburg, Dan Bethany, Jr., 64, of Toledo and Griffitt, 40 were all hurt in the crash.

Police say Mike S. Barr of Oak Harbor fell asleep at the wheel of a semi truck and barreled into construction crews. The crash sent one truck, which was pulling a flashing warning sign, through a wooden privacy fence.

