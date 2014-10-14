Construction worker struck by semi in September crash dies - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Construction worker struck by semi in September crash dies

 A construction worker who was badly injured after being struck by a semi on the Anthony Wayne Trail last month has died from his injuries.

The Coroner's Office says it could be several days before autopsy results for Brad Griffitt, of Holland, are available.

Griffitt was one of three workers hurt when a tanker truck hit a second truck, pushing the second vehicle into the workers. 

Maumee Police say the road workers were beginning the first day of a project around 3 A.M. on September 19 when they were hit.  Franco J. Garcia, 54, of Perrysburg, Dan Bethany, Jr., 64, of Toledo and Griffitt, 40 were all hurt in the crash.

Police say Mike S. Barr of Oak Harbor fell asleep at the wheel of a semi truck and barreled into construction crews.  The crash sent one truck, which was pulling a flashing warning sign, through a wooden privacy fence.

