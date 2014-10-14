Police searching for 2 suspects in Point Place armed home invasion, car thefts

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Toledo Police need help finding two men they say committed two armed crimes overnight in Point Place.

The men are accused of a home invasion on 122nd Street. The homeowner believes they knocked on her door twice some time Monday night or early Tuesday morning before barging in and ransacking the house.

Police say the thieves, armed with a gun, entered the home just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. They ransacked the bedroom, demanded money, and eventually left with the victim's jewelry, TVs, medication, and car.

“These guys were bold enough to do it this morning, they are bold enough to do it again,” said TPD Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

While investigating this crime, police realized the suspects may have also been responsible for stealing a car from a pizza delivery driver on the 3800 block of Homewood around midnight. That car was located at Regina Manor Apartments on Erie Street.

The car taken during the home invasion was also recovered on Erie.

“The type of crime and what happened, it's just pretty bad,” Heffernan said. “The fact that they were armed robberies and they struck twice in one day in the early morning hours - that puts a little more urgency.”

Police say they're looking for two younger men: a Hispanic male around 5'2” tall, and a black male around six feet tall, both with slender-to-medium build.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and police are worried they may strike again. Anyone with information that could help police find them should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.