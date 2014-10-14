Groom killed, bride injured in fatal wedding day crash

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

We're learning new details about the victims involved in a deadly crash in Wyandot County over the weekend. WBNS (the CBS affiliate in Columbus) reports Andy Bloomfield was killed just hours after his wedding on Sunday.

Andy and Ruth Bloomfield were riding with two people from their wedding when they crashed on Township Highway 135 just north of Township Highway 72 in the area of Upper Sandusky.

One of the passengers died at the scene and Andy Bloomfield died at the hospital. Ruth Bloomfield is recovering in a Lima hospital, though there is no word on her condition.

Friends of the groom say he was a young man who had been looking forward to his wedding day for a long time.

Andy Bloomfield's most recent Facebook update said ""Ready to start a new chapter being married. I never thought I would find that person to settle down with but I guess I just got lucky. Soon I will be a married man."

