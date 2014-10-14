Groom killed, bride injured in fatal wedding day crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Groom killed, bride injured in fatal wedding day crash

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

We're learning new details about the victims involved in a deadly crash in Wyandot County over the weekend. WBNS (the CBS affiliate in Columbus) reports Andy Bloomfield was killed just hours after his wedding on Sunday.

Andy and Ruth Bloomfield were riding with two people from their wedding when they crashed on Township Highway 135 just north of Township Highway 72 in the area of Upper Sandusky.

One of the passengers died at the scene and Andy Bloomfield died at the hospital.  Ruth Bloomfield is recovering in a Lima hospital, though there is no word on her condition.

Friends of the groom say he was a young man who had been looking forward to his wedding day for a long time.

Andy Bloomfield's most recent Facebook update said ""Ready to start a new chapter being married. I never thought I would find that person to settle down with but I guess I just got lucky. Soon I will be a married man."

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly