Detectives investigating after person sets fire to home - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Detectives investigating after person sets fire to central Toledo home

Posted by WTOL Staff
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Detectives are investigating after they say someone kicked in the door of a house in the 1100 block of Nebraska before dousing it in gasoline and setting a fire.

The fire happened around Midnight Tuesday morning.  The damage to the house is estimated at $50,000.

The owner of the house was not home at the time.  He tells us he bought the house a year ago when it was in poor condition and spent the past year fixing it up.

The entire first floor of the house has been gutted and all of its contents are gone.

The homeowner tells us he has been receiving threats recently, which he believes stem from an incident earlier this year where his brother was shot five times and left blind. 

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly