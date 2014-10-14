Three children held at gun point in a home invasion Monday morning

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A Toledo family is looking for answers after a group of men broke into their home and held their three children at gun point early Monday morning at the 1800 block of Welker.

The family, who wishes to remain anonymous, says that three or four men broke into their home around 5:30 a.m. The man got away with a wallet and some jewelry but most upsetting they held the families three, nine and sixteen year old children at gun point.

The families 16 year old was home alone with his little brothers when the men forced their way into the home.

"They busted open my bedroom door and I started screaming and there were about 3-4 guys holding a gun and they were asking for a bunch of money," said the teen.

The 16 year old then offered up his wallet but that wasn't enough for the men and they moved on to the bed room where the three and nine year old were asleep. At that point the teenager climbed out of the window and was able to call 911 and his mom from the neighbor's phone.

"He was telling me the men were still in the house with my two younger sons and I was hysterical," said the mother.

Police say the men confronted the three and nine year old at gun point forcing them to stay in their beds.

"As a mother you do nothing by try to protect them and then when something like this happens you feel like you failed," said the mother.

She says the men ransacked their house and took off before police arrived.

"None of us could really believe that happened. I don't think it's sunk into me yet that we have to go to sleep in the same house tonight and I don't know who did it or why," said the mother.

"I was just shocked because I've never had anything like that happen to me before," said the teen.

Thankfully none of the children were injured but police say these men are still out there.

If you have any information about who these men could be call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

