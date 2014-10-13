Chrysler's CEO tells the city to continue plans to expand Toledo's plant

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Over a week ago Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne stated that Jeep Wrangler production could move out of Toledo if the company moves to aluminum based framing. Now The CEO tells Mayor Collins the city should move along with plans to possibly expand the Toledo plant.

Mayor Collins met with Chrysler's CEO last Thursday in Auburn Hills. City councilman Rob Ludeman says the city's Senior Attorney Eileen Granata was at that meeting and she says when Marchionne was asked if Toledo should continue with plans to buy the old Med Corp building he said that was a very logical thing to do based on what might happen in the future.

Now Mayor Collins wants city council to approve the floating of bonds by Tuesday for the $6.2 million to pay for the purchase of the Med Corp land.

It that case, the city will then control the property and hopefully be able to sell it to Chrysler for expansion.

"And if everything was just going to go by the wayside why would we want to continue with this? But obviously the response was positive from Mr. Marchionne and I take that as a businessman who wants to see Toledo succeed," said Ludeman.

A second meeting with Chrysler's CEO will be set up within the next few weeks.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.