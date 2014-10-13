Chrysler's CEO tells the city to continue plans to expand Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Chrysler's CEO tells the city to continue plans to expand Toledo's plant

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Over a week ago Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne stated that Jeep Wrangler production could move out of Toledo if the company moves to aluminum based framing. Now The CEO tells Mayor Collins the city should move along with plans to possibly expand the Toledo plant. 

Mayor Collins met with Chrysler's CEO last Thursday in Auburn Hills. City councilman Rob Ludeman says the city's Senior Attorney Eileen Granata was at that meeting and she says when Marchionne was asked if Toledo should continue with plans to buy the old Med Corp building he said that was a very logical thing to do based on what might happen in the future. 

Now Mayor Collins wants city council to approve the floating of bonds by Tuesday for the $6.2 million to pay for the purchase of the Med Corp land.

It that case, the city will then control the property and hopefully be able to sell it to Chrysler for expansion.

"And if everything was just going to go by the wayside why would we want to continue with this? But obviously the response was positive from Mr. Marchionne and I take that as a businessman who wants to see Toledo succeed," said Ludeman.

A second meeting with Chrysler's CEO will be set up within the next few weeks. 

