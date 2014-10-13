Two men identified in scrap metal theft at a south Toledo busine - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two men identified in scrap metal theft at a south Toledo business

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Policehave identified two men caught on camerastealing scrap metal from a south Toledo business. 

The suspects,Joshua Schnabel and Michael Coffman were tracked down thanks to a Crime Stoppertip and records from a scrap yard.

Schnabel was arrested over the weekend, Coffman just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Police believeboth men are the ones seen in the surveillance video released on Friday.

The video showstwo men taking $1,600 worth of scrap metal from the We Are Ribs catering business in south Toledo. They take parts of the ac unit, siding and a even a freezer. 

Police believethis is not the first time the two suspects have targeted a local business forscrap metal and they may be responsible for other thefts in the area.

Both men are facing breaking and entering charges along with vandalism charges.

