Don't Waste Your Money: GAP Insurance

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.

William McCallister says his wheelchair is too wide to get through the doorways in his house (Source: WTOL)

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

If you're involved in an accident, you may assume your insurance will cover the repair bill. And it will, but if you still owe a lot of money on your car loan, you could be in for a big surprise.

When you buy a car, the salesman may offer you GAP (Guaranteed Auto Protection) Insurance. It might sound like another worthless add-on to make the dealership money, but before you say no, you should know what it is and what can happen if you don't have it:

Falling concrete smashed in the roof and windshield of Andy Brothers' 2008 Ford Fusion. The car is a total loss.

"It's gone, and I have nothing really to show for it other than another five-year loan payment," Brothers said.

Neither the city nor the state will take responsibility, so he had to file an insurance claim. The problem is the car was not paid off.

"I still owe $5,500," he said.

His insurer will only pay him $7,000, not the $13,000 he paid for the car. Now he barely has a down payment for a new car.

"Everything would have been good if I didn't have to pay off the rest of the loan, but that's not how the real world works," Brothers said.

For some drivers, it can be much worse. For instance, if you still owe $20,000 on a car loan but the insurance company values it at $15,000 when you wreck it, you will be stuck paying the lender the remaining $5,000.

"The insurance company is going to pay you the actual cash value of the car," explained Insurance Board Vice President Ron Eveligh. "If the loan value is greater of the actual cash value of the car, you, as an individual, are going to have to pay the difference."

Eveligh says that's why GAP Insurance is so important. It covers any gap between what you owe and what the insurance pays off. The Federal Trade Commission recommends purchasing GAP Insurance if your down payment is low or you're leasing your car.

You can buy GAP Insurance from the car dealer or your auto insurer so you don't waste your money.

