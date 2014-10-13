Don't Waste Your Money: GAP Insurance

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.More >>
A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.More >>
An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.More >>
Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.More >>
The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.More >>
Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.More >>
When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.More >>
Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.More >>
After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...More >>
Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.More >>
Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.More >>
Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.More >>
