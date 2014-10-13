Leaders, experts meet in Columbus Tuesday to talk algae preventi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Leaders, experts meet in Columbus Tuesday to talk algae prevention

Reporting by Michelle Shiels, Reporter
Algal bloom season on Lake Erie is over, but local and state leaders say they are still committed to fixing the problem. A meeting has been scheduled in Columbus Tuesday to discuss future prevention.

Jeff Reutter, head of the Ohio Sea Grant College Program, will lead a discussion on protecting the lake. Dozens of other experts, business owners, environmentalists and members of the farm bureau will talk about techniques available to possibly prevent harmful algal blooms.

The main focus will be on eliminating phosphorous runoff, which experts say has been a huge contributor to the blooms in Lake Erie.

Toledo News Now meteorologist Ryan Wichman will attend the discussion and report back on Tuesday evening.

