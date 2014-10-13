Sylvania's Pacesetter Park now has free work out equipment - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania's Pacesetter Park now has free work out equipment

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Pacesetter Park on Sylvania-Metamora Rd is open from dawn until dusk and now offers access to free work out equipment.

The idea for the new equipment came from a Sylvania resident about a year ago and now there are several different pieces of equipment that visitors can use for free. Each piece serves a different purpose including muscle fitness, balance training and aerobics.

Sylvania Recreation District Facilities and Maintenance Director Brian Hall says the equipment is perfect for Pacesetter Park because it is primarily an athletic complex.

"We're getting clubs that may want to use this equipment prior to their games, prior to their workouts, to help them as well as just our local residents," said Hall. "Our local users that come on a daily basis, they use it to warm up before they go and use our walking paths."

The outdoor work out center cost about $23,000. The Sylvania Rotary Club contributed to part of the expense. 

