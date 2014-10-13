Sylvania's Pacesetter Park now has free work out equipment

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pacesetter Park on Sylvania-Metamora Rd is open from dawn until dusk and now offers access to free work out equipment.

The idea for the new equipment came from a Sylvania resident about a year ago and now there are several different pieces of equipment that visitors can use for free. Each piece serves a different purpose including muscle fitness, balance training and aerobics.

Sylvania Recreation District Facilities and Maintenance Director Brian Hall says the equipment is perfect for Pacesetter Park because it is primarily an athletic complex.

"We're getting clubs that may want to use this equipment prior to their games, prior to their workouts, to help them as well as just our local residents," said Hall. "Our local users that come on a daily basis, they use it to warm up before they go and use our walking paths."

The outdoor work out center cost about $23,000. The Sylvania Rotary Club contributed to part of the expense.

