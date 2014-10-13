Band performs at TPS schools, promotes anti-bullying message

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and Toledo Public Schools have planned several events to raise awareness within the district. A concert was held Monday to kick off the series.

The band "After Romeo" is touring the country, sharing inspirational songs while giving a platform for teens to discuss being bullied. Devin Fox, a Maumee native, is one of the singers.

"We've gone to, like, 60 cities, hundreds of schools, 200,000 kids," Fox said. "I wanted to stop in Toledo because I have hometown pride."

The band stopped by Bowsher and Rogers high schools to discuss bullying with students in grades 6-9.

"The biggest part of their message is to get the word across about bullying and to make it stop so kids can be happy and not be bullied all the time," said Mackenzie Griffith, a student.

Their concert highlighted different forms of bullying: physical, verbal, social and cyber.

"Cyber bullying is something we didn't have to deal with when we were kids, and this generation does," said TPS board of education member Chris Varwig. "So when they speak to them, it's a creative, positive message that's impactful."

After Romeo will perform four more times this week.

