Band performs at TPS schools, promotes anti-bullying message - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Band performs at TPS schools, promotes anti-bullying message

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

October is National Bullying Prevention Month, and Toledo Public Schools have planned several events to raise awareness within the district. A concert was held Monday to kick off the series.

The band "After Romeo" is touring the country, sharing inspirational songs while giving a platform for teens to discuss being bullied. Devin Fox, a Maumee native, is one of the singers.

"We've gone to, like, 60 cities, hundreds of schools, 200,000 kids," Fox said. "I wanted to stop in Toledo because I have hometown pride."

The band stopped by Bowsher and Rogers high schools to discuss bullying with students in grades 6-9.

"The biggest part of their message is to get the word across about bullying and to make it stop so kids can be happy and not be bullied all the time," said Mackenzie Griffith, a student.

Their concert highlighted different forms of bullying: physical, verbal, social and cyber.

"Cyber bullying is something we didn't have to deal with when we were kids, and this generation does," said TPS board of education member Chris Varwig. "So when they speak to them, it's a creative, positive message that's impactful."

After Romeo will perform four more times this week.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly