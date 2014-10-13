$50,000 Safe Communities Grant to BGSU, helping to keep Wood Cou - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

$50,000 Safe Communities Grant to BGSU, helping to keep Wood County roads safe

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
WOOD COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Bowling Green State University's Department of Recreation and Wellness is receiving a $50,000 Safe Communities Grant to help keep Wood County roads safe.   

The Safe Communities of Wood County was created in 2012 as a way to establish a partnership between BGSU law enforcement, local governments, schools and businesses to create awareness and prevention of death and injuries caused by traffic accidents.

Last year in Wood County there were 15 fatal crashes, three which involved alcohol. This year there have been 10 fatal crashes with one involving alcohol, a significant decrease from the year before.

Organizers say the grant will help increase awareness on these accidents.

"If you don't drive impaired, if you always wear your seat belt, you can stay healthy and live longer and it's just wonderful that we have all the resources  on campus to support that message," said Safe Communities Coordinator Sandy Wiechman.

The Safe Communities organization also participates in Click It Or Ticket and Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over. 

