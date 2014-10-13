$50,000 Safe Communities Grant to BGSU, helping to keep Wood County roads safe

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Bowling Green State University's Department of Recreation and Wellness is receiving a $50,000 Safe Communities Grant to help keep Wood County roads safe.

The Safe Communities of Wood County was created in 2012 as a way to establish a partnership between BGSU law enforcement, local governments, schools and businesses to create awareness and prevention of death and injuries caused by traffic accidents.

Last year in Wood County there were 15 fatal crashes, three which involved alcohol. This year there have been 10 fatal crashes with one involving alcohol, a significant decrease from the year before.

Organizers say the grant will help increase awareness on these accidents.

"If you don't drive impaired, if you always wear your seat belt, you can stay healthy and live longer and it's just wonderful that we have all the resources on campus to support that message," said Safe Communities Coordinator Sandy Wiechman.

The Safe Communities organization also participates in Click It Or Ticket and Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over.

