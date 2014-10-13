Fire at OPM Marina leaves several boats damaged - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fire at OPM Marina leaves several boats damaged

A fire at the OPM Marina in Bolles Harbor has left several near by boats damaged.

Witness Paul Matthews says a guy was trying to shrink wrap his boat for the winter when it caught fire. 

The fire has seen been put out and no injures have been reported. 

