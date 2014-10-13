Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center prepares for the potential of a - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center prepares for the potential of an Ebola outbreak

TOLEDO, OH

A plan is in place at Mercy's St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for Ebola or any other pandemic that could potentially strike northwest Ohio.

The Center for Disease Control and prevention hospitals nationwide are now preparing for Ebola following the death of a patient in Texas and the infection of a nurse at that same hospital.

Mercy St. Vincent Medical leader Anne Macy says if an Ebola patient comes into St. Vincent's they will have a special area set up for that patient.

"When we identify that there is a suspected case, we will move this patient to a pre-identified room within our hospital with staff that is already undergoing training to take care of this type of patient," said Macy.

She says all other areas within the medical center would then run business as usual under these circumstances. Macy says Ebola can be easy to transmit from person to person.

"It's not airborne, it is transmitted by droplet and contact, so touching the secretions of somebody that has it or by virtue of us talking with each other, there's a risk of exposure," said Macy.

The medical staff at St. Vincent's says they do not expect something like this to occur but it is better to be safe than sorry. 

