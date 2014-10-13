Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center prepares for the potential of an Ebola outbreak

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

A plan is in place at Mercy's St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for Ebola or any other pandemic that could potentially strike northwest Ohio.

The Center for Disease Control and prevention hospitals nationwide are now preparing for Ebola following the death of a patient in Texas and the infection of a nurse at that same hospital.

Mercy St. Vincent Medical leader Anne Macy says if an Ebola patient comes into St. Vincent's they will have a special area set up for that patient.

"When we identify that there is a suspected case, we will move this patient to a pre-identified room within our hospital with staff that is already undergoing training to take care of this type of patient," said Macy.

She says all other areas within the medical center would then run business as usual under these circumstances. Macy says Ebola can be easy to transmit from person to person.

"It's not airborne, it is transmitted by droplet and contact, so touching the secretions of somebody that has it or by virtue of us talking with each other, there's a risk of exposure," said Macy.

The medical staff at St. Vincent's says they do not expect something like this to occur but it is better to be safe than sorry.

