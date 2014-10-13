Police search Tiffin Calvert schools after bomb threat, none fou - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search Tiffin Calvert schools after bomb threat, none found

TIFFIN, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Students at Tiffin Calvert High School were evacuated from the building Monday morning after a bomb threat was called in.

The Tiffin Police Department received a call from the school around 9:20 a.m. regarding the threat. School officials reported that an unknown person called the school's main office and said there was a bomb in the building.

Students were evacuated to the Calvert Elementary campus, and school was eventually canceled for the day.

Tiffin Police and school staff searched the building and found nothing. The Ohio State Highway Patrol brought bomb-sniffing dogs to search the high school and elementary. Nothing was found.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are working to determine who called the school. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call police at 419-447-2323.

