Wyandot County Prosecutor's death under investigation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wyandot County Prosecutor's death under investigation

WYANDOT COUNTY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Upper Sandusky Police Department is investigating the apparent suicide of Wyandot County Prosecutor Jonathan K. Miller, according to the Findlay Courier.

Police say 57-year-old, was found dead at the city reservoir around 10:30 Sunday morning.  A police official has called the death an apparent suicide.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more details will be released following the investigation's conclusion.

Miller was re-elected to a third term as county prosecutor in 2012.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly