Crews to demolish north Toledo house after suspicious fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Crews to demolish north Toledo house after suspicious fire

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Crews are on the scene in the 800 block of Buckeye Street in north Toledo following a house fire which they are calling suspicious.

The fire broke out around 2:30 Monday morning.  Fire crews tell us they are uncertain where the fire started.

Crews arrived to find flames burning in the back of the house on the first and second floor.  They were able to put out the fire in ten minutes.

We're told this is the second time the house has been lit on fire.  Crews are preparing to demolish the house later this morning.

There were no injuries in the fire.  There are currently no suspects.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly