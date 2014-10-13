Police looking for motive in over night west Toledo shooting

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning outside of Palm's Showgirls on Detroit Ave in West Toledo.

Rashad Strong, 27, was shot around 2 a.m. Monday under the covered walkway leading from the parking lot to the building. Police were called to the scene and Strong was found lying on the ground and was rushed to the hospital by a life squad.

Police are still trying to determine a motive.

"I'm not sure if there was a disagreement or argument I'm not sure if he's been inside the establishment yet. Those are things we are still trying to determine for sure," said Toledo Police Sgt. Joe Heffernan.

According to Heffernan, Strong was conscious when police arrived and told them he did not know who shot him.

"He would not give us the initially the name of the gunman he just wanted to get treated right away. He kept repeating that to us that means we'll have to follow up with him when he gets a little bit better," said Heffernan.

Multiple bullet casings were found in the parking lot and police are questioning people who were inside the club at the time of the shooting.

A cousin of the victim tells us he heard around eight shots fired and that Strong had been struck twice in the upper body.

Police have also recovered surveillance video from Showgirls that they hope leads them to a suspect.

"There are some cameras inside and outside of that location, so we will be reviewing the video to see if there is anything of value we can use in the case," said Sgt. Heffernan.

No arrests have been made at this time. Rashad Strong is still recovering in the hospital.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.