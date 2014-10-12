Yields up, prices down for area farmers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Yields up, prices down for area farmers

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer


It's a mixed bag for area farmers this harvest season.

Yields are up but prices are down.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the banner year is a result of late summer warmth, which filled cornstalks with ears and soybean plants with plenty of pods.

Bottom line is that yields will make up for what's lost in price at the grain elevator.

"It's kind of fun to get out in nice weather and start harvesting and see what the payoff is for all your hard work," said Pemberville farmer Roger Burtchin, who just got into his fields this weekend.

He says he's not going to make a lot of money on his corn and beans but will survive.

"Yeah, it's still a fun time of the year even in the years when you don't make a lot of money. It's nice to look at your hard work and see what you've done for the year," said Mr. Burtchin.

So how will all this affect food prices?

Mr. Burtchin says prices will likely drop because fuel prices are down and they affect the entire food chain.

"From the time we harvest, hauling it to the elevator and them hauling it to the processor it comes to the grocery store. But it always seems to be a while before those prices come down at the grocery store," said Mr. Burtchin.

Mr. Burtchin expects the bean and corn glut to continue into next year's harvest.

In the meantime, expect to see him in his fields past sunset cutting this year's crops.

