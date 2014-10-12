Youth football teams help boy with cerebral palsy score touchdown

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

A boy with cerebral palsy scored a big touchdown in West Unity on Saturday.

During a fifth and sixth grade football game between Hilltop and Liberty Center, Kaleb Schaffner was doing what he loves.

Watching the sport he loves.

Kaleb has cerebral palsy, is wheelchair bound and can't speak.

Kaleb learned to love the sport by going to his older brother Austin's high school games.

At one break in the action, Austin pushed Kaleb onto the field.

There was a shotgun snap, and a hand off.

Austin took his brother Kaleb about 60 yards for the touchdown!

Both teams clapped and cheered, and a boy's dream was realized as both teams worked together to make it happen.

The whole thing was a surprise to his parents.

"I was crying the whole time. I was so proud. I was just so proud of everybody," said Kaleb's mother, Vicki.

Kaleb's father Kevin agreed.

"We have always been very blessed with the class that he is in that has really taken him to heart," said Kevin, fighting back tears, "There's a lot of lessons for those kids to learn."

A Liberty Center player also gave Kaleb his own special helmet.

It was painted by KK Collision of Liberty Center and had the colors of both teams represented on it.

"One of the things I told our team before the game today is don't take this for granted. There's a lot of people out there, Kaleb, and other kids and adults that would love to go do this," said Hilltop football coach Shawn Blaisdell.

It was a highlight everyone here will remember.

