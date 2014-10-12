Man badly injured in hit and run crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man badly injured in hit and run crash

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
A man sustained serious injuries due to a hit and run crash in Wood County late Saturday night.

The State Highway Patrol says around 1:50 AM, 27-year-old Derek Baker of Bradner, was driving south on US23 when he struck a car being driven by 40-year-old Chad Riffle of Gibsonburg.

Mr. Baker then fled the scene of the crash but was later located by the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Mr. Riffle was initially taken to Fostoria Hospital with serious injuries and was later transported by air ambulance to the Toledo Hospital.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both of the driver's were arrested for OVI.

Mr. Baker was also charged with Aggravated Vehicular Assault.

Mr. Baker received minor injuries and was taken to the Wood County Jail.

