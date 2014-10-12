Man stabbed in north Toledo Saturday night - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man stabbed in north Toledo Saturday night

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

A fight between two men ended with one man being stabbed on Saturday night.

Toledo Police say the men were fighting outside the 1000 block of N. Summit St. around 11 PM.

One of the men used a sharp object to stab the other male, who suffered cuts to his face and hands.

The man's injuries were minor and he is expected to be okay.

No arrests were made.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly