Apple festival continues through weekend

By Dick Berry, Reporter
Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
It's everything apple this weekend in Oak Harbor.

The 36th Annual Apple Festival is underway.

The event will attract more than 25,000 visitors.

You couldn't have asked for a more beautiful weekend to get out, enjoy the fall colors and pick up some juicy apples.

That's what Lyneve Campbell is doing with her daughter Glorianna.

"Oh they're fresh and local," said Ms. Campbell.

And from places like Moore Orchards in Oak Harbor.

What a season it's been for them and other growers across the area.

By all accounts, the apple harvest is outstanding.

"The dry weather we had this summer and the cool weather now," said Sara Shanteau of Moore's.

But there's other ways to enjoy the apples here.

Oak Harbor Boy Scout Troop 316 is making apple butter.

It's a fundraiser for the guys and they are using their special recipe.

"A lot of time, fire, apple cider and apples," said Josh Bolander of the troop.

Members of the Shoreline Church have whipped up a special desert called 'The Apple Blossom.'

It's similar to apple pie but less filling than an apple dumpling.

You'll be helping others when you buy one.

"This is actually serving the mission that our church serves. So all the money we raise here goes towards our mission," said Jennifer Gyze.

The Oak Harbor Apple Festival runs through Sunday.

