Man hears gunshots at party, realizes he is hit

TOLEDO, OH

A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in North Toledo on Friday night.

Police say around 11 PM on Friday, Jarvalin McGee was attending a party on Stickney Ave. when he heard gunshots.

Mr. McGee then realized he had been hit.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.

