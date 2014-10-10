Horizon Science Academy teacher raising money to get books - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Horizon Science Academy teacher raising money to get students books

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

An Horizon Science Academy teacher is reaching out to the public for help, saying some students are not at the reader level they need to be and the school system can not afford the necessary tools to get them there.

Michelle Thomas is a fifth grade teacher at the Horizon Science Academy. She says there are students at the school who are falling behind in reading but the money is not there to get the students the right books. Now Thomas has started an online campaign.

The school needs over 50 books for around $1,300. Thomas says the books are needed to make sure each student has their own education.

"When we are teaching we want to make sure that all kids are actually getting what they need verses, you know, teaching to the middle and not reaching kids individually," said Thomas. "We want to make sure that they are interested, that they are continuing their education, so they are desperately needed to make sure that we don't lose them."

For more information on how to donate and help the school get these books click here

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly