Horizon Science Academy teacher raising money to get students books

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

An Horizon Science Academy teacher is reaching out to the public for help, saying some students are not at the reader level they need to be and the school system can not afford the necessary tools to get them there.

Michelle Thomas is a fifth grade teacher at the Horizon Science Academy. She says there are students at the school who are falling behind in reading but the money is not there to get the students the right books. Now Thomas has started an online campaign.

The school needs over 50 books for around $1,300. Thomas says the books are needed to make sure each student has their own education.

"When we are teaching we want to make sure that all kids are actually getting what they need verses, you know, teaching to the middle and not reaching kids individually," said Thomas. "We want to make sure that they are interested, that they are continuing their education, so they are desperately needed to make sure that we don't lose them."

For more information on how to donate and help the school get these books click here.

