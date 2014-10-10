Troopers pull over intoxicated truck driver four times over the legal limit

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

State troopers pull over a semi driver for driving drunk, three times over the legal limit and it was all caught on camera.

The troopers found beer in the cab of the 18-wheeler and they say the driver Michael Craycraft was incredibly intoxicated.

"Right now you're at .32 which is actually 4 times the legal limit," troopers said to the Craycraft. "Four times the legal limit, .08 is the legal limit."

The video was just released by the Highway Patrol, it shows the trucker being stopped last month driving recklessly eastbound on the turnpike in Erie County near Milan.

"And you only had 3 beers?" said the troopers. "You had more than three beers. Even without this I can tell."

Craycraft's commercial driver's license has been suspended. Troopers say this was his third DUI.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.