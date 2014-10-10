Coach Babers talks defense as BGSU Falcons head to Athens

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Last year, the BGSU Falcons held the Bobcats scoreless for the first time since 2005.

Shutting teams out is a much tougher task this season. In fact, BGSU is ranked 125th in the nation for points allowed. Opponents are scoring over 42 points per game against the Falcons defense.

Head Coach Dino Babers likes how this year's defense plays and is quick to point out that in the last two wins, the defense had to come up with final stops.

"When I say we don't need to change much I mean we need to be better at what we do," he said. "When you look at things, there were some changes earlier in the season but when you look at things recently it's not a matter of schematically, it's a matter of getting better. I think we have to continue to work technique and fundamentals."

Against Buffalo, Babers said he reviewed the tape and found several plays where the Bulls were able to turn short pass gains into 12- and 20-yard pickups because of missed tackles. He said his guys were in place, they just didn't make the tackle at times.

"I feel like we are in the right defenses, we are making the right calls, doing the right things, we just need to get better performance out of certain individuals in certain situations and I think we will," Babers said.

