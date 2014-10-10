Don't Waste Your Money: Some warehouse bargains are not so worth - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Don't Waste Your Money: Some warehouse bargains are not so worth it

Reporting by John Matarese, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Warehouse stores like Sam's Club and Costco provide great discounts. The only downside is to get those discounts you have to buy in bulk. A new report says some items should not be purchased in such large amounts.

Kiplingers Personal Finance says great deals include paste sauce, wine, batteries and paper products. But Kiplingers suggests customers avoid items like soda pop, generic diapers and sun screen.

They say soda pop can often be found for a better price at local supermarkets. Generic diapers are cheaper at Wal-Mart and Target. And sun screen's shelf life is only one year, so customers should not buy unless they can use it in three to four months.

Kiplingers says be careful buying items such as condiments and perishables, which usually expire before they can be used.

The bottom line, don't buy products that may be kept past their shelf life otherwise your savings may vanish. 

