Don't Waste Your Money: Some warehouse bargains are not so worth it

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The trouble McCallister is facing now is the new wheelchair is wider than the old one and can't make it through the doorways in his home. That means in order to even go to the bathroom, he must risk further injury.

William McCallister says his wheelchair is too wide to get through the doorways in his house (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 for Action: Medical supply company responds to customer in need of wheelchair

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident reaches out to Call 11 For Action after finding bed bugs at local motel

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

Warehouse stores like Sam's Club and Costco provide great discounts. The only downside is to get those discounts you have to buy in bulk. A new report says some items should not be purchased in such large amounts.

Kiplingers Personal Finance says great deals include paste sauce, wine, batteries and paper products. But Kiplingers suggests customers avoid items like soda pop, generic diapers and sun screen.

They say soda pop can often be found for a better price at local supermarkets. Generic diapers are cheaper at Wal-Mart and Target. And sun screen's shelf life is only one year, so customers should not buy unless they can use it in three to four months.

Kiplingers says be careful buying items such as condiments and perishables, which usually expire before they can be used.

The bottom line, don't buy products that may be kept past their shelf life otherwise your savings may vanish.

