Lenawee County Land Bank spends $80K on 14 blighted properties

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The Lenawee County Land Bank recently spent thousands of dollars to clean up blight.

The Land Bank picked up more than a dozen properties on the east side of Adrian. The properties will either be demolished or fixed up in an attempt to tackle the county's blight problem.

The 14 purchased properties cost the Land Bank $80,000.

"By targeting the east side in the city of Adrian, it's an area where we've seen some turnover, we've seen some blight," said Martin Marshall, a board member with the Lenawee County Land Bank. "It's an opportunity to reverse that and make the community better as a whole."

Certain homeowners and neighborhoods have faced hard times recently. There are more than 300 tax-foreclosed properties in Lenawee County.

"We have lost a lot of business here in Adrian and Lenawee County," said Lenawee County Treasurer Marilyn Woods. "So people don't have the jobs or the money to pay for their taxes or to make their properties better."

It's currently unknown how many of the homes that were purchased at a recent auction have to be torn down, but employees at the Lenawee County Land Bank are confident they will be able to fix up many of the properties.

