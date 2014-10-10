Lenawee County Land Bank spends $80K on 14 blighted properties - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee County Land Bank spends $80K on 14 blighted properties

ADRIAN, MI (Toledo News Now) -

The Lenawee County Land Bank recently spent thousands of dollars to clean up blight.

The Land Bank picked up more than a dozen properties on the east side of Adrian. The properties will either be demolished or fixed up in an attempt to tackle the county's blight problem.

The 14 purchased properties cost the Land Bank $80,000. 

"By targeting the east side in the city of Adrian, it's an area where we've seen some turnover, we've seen some blight," said Martin Marshall, a board member with the Lenawee County Land Bank. "It's an opportunity to reverse that and make the community better as a whole."

Certain homeowners and neighborhoods have faced hard times recently.  There are more than 300 tax-foreclosed properties in Lenawee County.

"We have lost a lot of business here in Adrian and Lenawee County," said Lenawee County Treasurer Marilyn Woods. "So people don't have the jobs or the money to pay for their taxes or to make their properties better."

It's currently unknown how many of the homes that were purchased at a recent auction have to be torn down, but employees at the Lenawee County Land Bank are confident they will be able to fix up many of the properties.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly