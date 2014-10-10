US Marshals: Substance on envelope not hazardous at federal cour - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

US Marshals: Substance on envelope not hazardous at federal courthouse in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Fire crews and US Marshals responded to a hazardous materials incident at the US District Court in downtown Toledo Friday.

Upon investigation, Marshals determined a brownish substance on an envelope at the scene was not hazardous. Official test results will take about a week.

The scene has been cleared.

