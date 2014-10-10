Sylvania Schools superintendent announces retirement

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Sylvania Schools Superintendent Bradley Rieger announced his retirement on Thursday.

Rieger sent a letter to staff announcing his retirement, effective July 31, 2015. In the letter, Rieger says this is his twelfth year at Sylvania, and his goal when he started was to work until his daughters graduated. His youngest daughter will graduate this spring.

"Being the Sylvania superintendent is tremendously meaningful and rewarding," Rieger said in the letter. "It is a privilege for me to serve in this capacity. The job is also very demanding."

Rieger announced his retirement early to allow the district time to hire a replacement and transition smoothly.

He says he will likely pursue work in non-profit organizations, higher education or the private sector, but he does not plan to be a superintendent at another district.

"I want the achievements and life-giving relationships that we built together in Sylvania Schools to be the exclamation point of my 31 years in public education," Rieger said.

Rieger's letter states the board of education will accept his resignation at their next meeting, as well as announce their intention to hire current assistant superintendent Scott Nelson as Rieger's replacement.

