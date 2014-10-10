Sylvania Schools superintendent announces retirement - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sylvania Schools superintendent announces retirement

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Sylvania Schools Superintendent Bradley Rieger announced his retirement on Thursday.

Rieger sent a letter to staff announcing his retirement, effective July 31, 2015. In the letter, Rieger says this is his twelfth year at Sylvania, and his goal when he started was to work until his daughters graduated. His youngest daughter will graduate this spring.

"Being the Sylvania superintendent is tremendously meaningful and rewarding," Rieger said in the letter. "It is a privilege for me to serve in this capacity. The job is also very demanding."

Rieger announced his retirement early to allow the district time to hire a replacement and transition smoothly.

He says he will likely pursue work in non-profit organizations, higher education or the private sector, but he does not plan to be a superintendent at another district.

"I want the achievements and life-giving relationships that we built together in Sylvania Schools to be the exclamation point of my 31 years in public education," Rieger said.

Rieger's letter states the board of education will accept his resignation at their next meeting, as well as announce their intention to hire current assistant superintendent Scott Nelson as Rieger's replacement. 

