Secret Service executes search warrant at Sylvania preschool

SYLVANIA, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The United States Secret Service served a search warrant at a Sylvania preschool and daycare center Friday morning.

Agents served the warrant and began searching the Crescent Learning Center at 5227 Main Street in Sylvania around 6 a.m. Friday. The center opens for business at 7 a.m.

The Secret Service was assisted by Sylvania Police and the Internal Revenue Service in carrying papers, electronic documents and computers from the building. Agents say the search is part of an investigation which began more than a year ago.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, agents could not divulge the reason for the search, but they did say the search and investigation are in no way related to any sort of child endangerment.

The Crescent Learn Center was open for regular business Friday following the search.

