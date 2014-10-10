TPD arrest suspect caught on video stealing from Collingwood Green

TPD arrest suspect caught on video stealing from Collingwood Gre - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Police arrested a man Friday suspected of stealing from the Collingwood Green apartments.

Earlier Friday, police asked for the public's help identifying the man caught on video riding his bicycle into the apartments.

Police say 23-year-old Alexander Sauceda stole three computers and a bar stool from the building at 800 Davison Street.

