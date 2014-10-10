Police: Child offered ride by stranger in Bowling Green Friday m - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Child offered ride by stranger in Bowling Green Friday morning

Bowling Green Police say a stranger in a van offered a ride to a child who was riding his bike Friday morning.

Police say a 9-year-old boy was riding his bike on Normandie Boulevard on the west side of Bowling Green around 10:30 a.m. Friday when a man driving a blue Chevrolet minivan asked if he needed a ride. Police say the driver never exited the car, and that the child left the area without being harmed.

Police say the blue Chevy minivan had a red Toledo bumper sticker. They say the driver was wearing sunglasses and had a bushy moustache. After speaking to the child, police say the driver continued southbound on Normandie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bowling Green Police at (419) 352-2571.

