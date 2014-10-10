Police: Child offered ride by stranger in Bowling Green Friday morning

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Bowling Green Police say a stranger in a van offered a ride to a child who was riding his bike Friday morning.

Police say a 9-year-old boy was riding his bike on Normandie Boulevard on the west side of Bowling Green around 10:30 a.m. Friday when a man driving a blue Chevrolet minivan asked if he needed a ride. Police say the driver never exited the car, and that the child left the area without being harmed.

Police say the blue Chevy minivan had a red Toledo bumper sticker. They say the driver was wearing sunglasses and had a bushy moustache. After speaking to the child, police say the driver continued southbound on Normandie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bowling Green Police at (419) 352-2571.

