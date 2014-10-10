Items from Vickery search sent to coroner's office - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Items from Vickery search sent to coroner's office

VICKERY, OH (Toledo News Now) -

The Sandusky County Sheriff's Department says items recovered in the search of a property in Vickery last month have been sent to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

The sheriff's office says the September 23 search of a home on County Road 268 began because the office received credible information that there were human remains in the area.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted the sheriff's office in the search, which focused on the former home of Stephen Hill. Hill is currently locked up in the Sandusky County Jail on rape and sexual battery charges, however, neighbors say Hill was at the home on September 23. They say Hill was in handcuffs, pointing to direct investigators where to dig in the home's back yard.

