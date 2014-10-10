Guns stolen in Swanton home break-in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Guns stolen in Swanton home break-in

SWANTON, OH (Toledo News Now) -

ASwanton man says someone slipped into his home through a kitchen window andstole several guns from his collection.

TimStelzer says he returned home to find the screen on his window pushed open.

"I got in the bedroom andstuff was kinda – it wasn't really ransacked but it wasjust thrown on the ground,and all that you know, and it's like, somebody's been in here," said Stelzer.

Stelzer says he'sbeen collecting guns for nearly 30 years, and the burglary decimated hiscollection.

"They wereclassic revolvers that you can't get anymore, you know, they still make some ofthem, but they're like way out of the price range," said Stelzer.

Police say theydo not have a suspect, which makes Stelzer fell a little uneasy.

"It gives thecreeps, you know, cause I didn't see anybody, you're kinda like, ‘well, I guessthey're gone," said Stelzer.

Police say they alsoreceived a report of guns stolen from a Waterville home recently, but could notsay if the two crimes are connected.

Anyone with informationis asked to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

