Propane retailers warn of potential shortage

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

WTOL's Jerry Anderson honored by city council for career; anchor preparing to sign off

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Pizza delivery driver, mom killed on her last delivery of night

Propane retailers are issuing a red flag in light of last year's harsh winter: there is potential for a shortage.

Retailers say don't hesitate, buy your propane now, especially considering how unpredictable Ohio weather can be.

Last year, Governor Kasich issued an emergency declaration for the propane shortage in the midst of a nasty winter. Prices skyrocketed and some people couldn't heat their homes.

This time around, state propane officials don't expect a shortage, but they are urging customers to conserve and stock up now.

At Reliance Propane on Secor, propane sales have spiked by 15 percent. Store employees say people are placing more orders and buying extra propane items.

"They're predicting another cold winter like we had last year," said Reliance employee Justin McVicker. "I would suggest put a sweatshirt on, just conserve your propane if you don't want your bills through the roof."

Last year propane prices hit a record high at more than $3.90 per gallon.

