American Red Cross offices closing in some northwest Ohio counti - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

American Red Cross offices closing in some northwest Ohio counties

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

One of the most visible organizations in the country is going through some big changes. The American Red Cross is closing it's doors in some Northwest Ohio counties as part of an organizational realignment.

The doors of the Red Cross in Henry County will remain open, but not without some major changes.  In addition to Henry County, Williams, Defiance and Fulton Counties will now call the Henry County location home.

The offices in those three counties have closed their doors and some employees have lost their jobs. 

Also, losing her job is Jeannie Detmer, Henry County's Red Cross Director for the last ten years.  It's all part of a consolidation the Red Cross is going through in Northwest Ohio and throughout the country.

"We've seen it coming for a couple of years already," said Henry County Commissioner Bob Hastedt. "The board noticed it, the changes that were taking place came slowly but the day has to come and it's here now."

It's not yet known how services will be affected for Williams, Fulton, Defiance and Henry Counties, but Hastedt is confident everything will be okay.

"We right now have a very good man in charge of our emergency management agency, he's stepping up to help out in this situation," said Hastedt. "We have word from the Red Cross that there will be people coming here to give the services they've been used to."

This newly formed branch in Henry County will fall under the West Central Chapter based in Lima.  It's Executive Director David Collins made an appearance at the Henry County Branch of the Red Cross Thursday Afternoon, but he would not comment about the consolidation.

Follow Toledo News Now:  

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly