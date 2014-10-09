Jogger assaulted, robbed in south Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jogger assaulted, robbed in south Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (Toledo News Now) -

Toledo Police say a woman was approached by three men, who tried to rob her, while jogging.

It happened Wednesday night around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Heatherdowns and Heatherwyck in south Toledo.

According to a police report, the three men started yelling obscenities at her while she was jogging, then started to follow her. 

The men ran up to her and started to physically assault her. She grabbed her phone to call police and one of the men ripped it out of her hands.

The man accidentally dropped it and the three ran away. The woman then called police. Neighbors nearby say they want these men caught as soon as possible.

"Nobody wants to feel unsafe where they live, and we don't want this kind of thing, you know, to keep going on and obviously these kids that are doing that feel that they can get away with something like this, so it would be nice for this to be stopped," said Toledo resident Cory Conger.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest of these three men call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. 

