Toledo's water commissioner is stepping down

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

Police say a man was working in the parking lot of a loading dock when he was hit by a semi truck that was backing into a loading dock.

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

After more than 40 years of broadcast service to Northwest Ohio, WTOL's Jerry Anderson is preparing to sign off for the last time. On Tuesday, Toledo City Council honored Jerry with a proclamation for his years of dedicated service to Toledo as an Emmy-award winning broadcaster and member of the Ohio Associated Press Hall of Fame. June 15 will be his last show. "Jerry Anderson will be retiring from a long and successful career in broadcast journalism on June 15, 2018...

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

Police say they were in pursuit of a silver vehicle driving southbound on Bennett when the driver crashed into a pole and went through a fence.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

When he tried to dispose of the dead snake, the snake’s head bit him, pumping all the venom it had into him.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was found shot in central Toledo and later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Toledo Water Commissioner Tim Murphy is stepping down from his position after only two months on the job.

Murphy became Toledo's Water Commissioner following the water crisis, Tuesday he put in a letter of resignation.

Murphy says his resignation has nothing to do with the crisis or the current condition of the water treatment plant, he was simply offered a better job opportunity.

Come November 6 the water treatment facility will have a new person in charge of operations.

Murphy says he was given a new opportunity with a company called "Civil and Environmental Incorporated."

"It's a great opportunity to do additional work in the Environmental field and to address some of the issues that weren't really highlighted during the water crisis," said Murphy.

He says his goals during his time as commissioner was to improve communication between the Ohio EPA and come up with a plan to better address the algal bloom in the future.



"Last week we submitted a funding request to the state of Ohio in the amount of 12.5 million dollars and that funding will go to put the necessary barriers in at the Collins Park Water Treatment Facility, that will address harmful algal blooms in 2015 and going forward," said Murphy.

He says everything at the water treatment plant is a work in progress but he trusts the people working hard to keep Toledo's water safe.

"The water treatment plant is performing very well, it's got a great staff in place and they've been doing a great job," said Murphy. "You know for many, many years and through this hole water crisis they've done a really good job."

Murphy says he waited to step down from the position until after the algae season was over. He hopes to work with the next appointed commissioner before he leaves.

Follow Toledo News Now:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2014 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.